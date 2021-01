Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 11:51 Hits: 1

Alexei Navalny likely expected to be arrested upon his return to Russia, making his decision to fly back home an extremely courageous move. But his return isn't likely to advance Russia's opposition, says Juri Rescheto.

