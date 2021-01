Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 3

Criticizing Pakistan's military has become riskier, and journalists are being targeted for flimsy offenses under a beefed-up "electronic crimes" law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-journalists-face-charges-for-criticizing-military/a-56265949?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf