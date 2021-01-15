Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 1

As Joe Biden becomes the new president of the United States after a bitterly contested election, Inside the Americas takes you to Washington and to his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. In this special edition of the show, our team meets some of the people who made Biden the man he is today. We also discover the places where the president-to-be spent his time, such as the train that took him to Washington every day when he was a young senator.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/inside-the-americas/20210115-joe-biden-from-wilmington-to-the-white-house