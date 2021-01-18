Central African Republic: Families in Bouar seek refuge in church after rebel attacks

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

Armed groups opposed to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra carried out attacks on the town of Bouar in northwestern Central African Republic on January 7 and 9. Since then, more than 5,000 people have sought refuge in the town’s cathedral. Even though calm has returned, the town remains paralysed and the humanitarian situation is getting worse, according to the bishop who has welcomed families into the cathedral.

