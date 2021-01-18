The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Central African Republic: Families in Bouar seek refuge in church after rebel attacks

Central African Republic: Families in Bouar seek refuge in church after rebel attacks Armed groups opposed to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra carried out attacks on the town of Bouar in northwestern Central African Republic on January 7 and 9. Since then, more than 5,000 people have sought refuge in the town’s cathedral. Even though calm has returned, the town remains paralysed and the humanitarian situation is getting worse, according to the bishop who has welcomed families into the cathedral.

