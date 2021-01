Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 18:20 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - France sees crops developed using gene-editing techniques as different to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and opposes a European Union court decision to put them under strict GMO regulations, the country's agriculture minister said. Read full story

