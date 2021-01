Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 21:04 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she will work with colleagues on legislation giving U.S. troops the same legal protections against discrimination as civilian employees, a move advocates say could be a game-changer for minorities in America's armed forces. Read full story

