Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

In the climate debate, calculating which economies should bear bigger responsibilities is an impossible task. Focusing on how countries can reduce their carbon footprint together may be a more productive focus for the climate action agenda, says SUSS’ Koh Tieh Yong.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/climate-change-responsibility-advanced-developed-countries-13858556