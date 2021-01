Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 23:01 Hits: 1

Brazil had 69,198 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,151 deaths from COVID-19, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

