Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 00:49 Hits: 1

European governments said the credibility of their vaccination programmes was at risk on Friday after U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced a temporary slowdown of deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-eu-states-risks-vaccination-pfizer-supply-slows-13969490