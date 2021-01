Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 13:20 Hits: 1

The mysterious "Q" behind the QAnon conspiracy movement, which was instrumental in the storming of the US Capitol, is in fact two people, according to Swiss experts.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/swiss-text-sleuths-unpick-mystery-of-qanon-origins-13980472