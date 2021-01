Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey.

