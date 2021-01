Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 23:16 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit project on Sunday (Jan 18) successfully flew a rocket into space from the wing of a Boeing 747 plane, paving the way for a new method of launching low-cost satellites. It was the company's second attempt at the feat after a failed test in May ...

