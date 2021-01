Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 00:16 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden's top advisors on Sunday (Jan 17) outlined his plans to tackle the nation's multiple crises while balancing the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, as an historic inauguration week opens in the United States. Washington was under the watch of thousands of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-team-lays-plans-inauguration-trump-impeachment-trial-13983548