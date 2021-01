Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 05:41 Hits: 1

United States President Donald Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself as he prepares an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release on Tuesday (Jan 19), a source familiar with the effort said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-pardons-so-far-not-planning-to-pardon-himself-13985220