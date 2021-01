Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:16 Hits: 1

All Brazil's available vaccine doses will be distributed to the country's states on Monday, health minister Eduardo Pazuello said, with vaccinations able to start from 5 p.m. (2000 GMT).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccination-campaign-brazil-13987162