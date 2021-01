Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:40 Hits: 1

Corporations are spurning politicians who challenged 2020 election results. The moves impose a financial penalty – not least on Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0115/CEOs-spurn-Trump-and-his-allies-How-big-a-blow?icid=rss