Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

During the pandemic, the UK has led the way in studying pharmaceutical interventions, with well-designed randomized controlled studies enabling vast improvements in patient care globally. Yet, by deciding to increase the gap between vaccine doses, the country's government has effectively abandoned this evidence-based approach.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-delay-second-dose-covid19-vaccine-by-sanjeev-krishna-and-yolanda-augustin-1-2021-01