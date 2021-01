Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 13:30 Hits: 3

Armin Laschet's surprise victory in the CDU leadership contest makes him the front-runner to become Germany's next chancellor, but it doesn't guarantee him the job. Laschet will need to defeat Markus Söder, the ambitious and politically flexible leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/laschet-likely-next-german-chancellor-by-josef-joffe-2021-01