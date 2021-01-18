A COVID Genocide in the Americas?

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:01 Hits: 3

Just as political leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro have forced a reckoning about the historical persistence of fascist politics, so have their disastrous responses to the COVID-19 pandemic renewed the relevance of the concept of genocide. How else are we to come to grips with so many culpably avoidable deaths?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-bolsonaro-covid-genocide-politically-motivated-neglect-by-federico-finchelstein-and-jason-stanley-2021-01