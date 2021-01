Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:29 Hits: 3

Demagogues such as US President Donald Trump emerge when conventional politicians and party establishments ignore large groups of a country’s population. The best way to counter them is to incorporate alienated constituencies into mainstream politics and address their legitimate grievances.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/donald-trump-america-curing-demagogic-populism-by-michael-lind-2021-01