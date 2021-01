Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 03:12 Hits: 3

Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who was detained by law enforcement authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after returning from Germany, has been taken to a police station near the airport, two of his allies said on Twitter.

