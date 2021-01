Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 05:34 Hits: 4

China is still the only major economy that avoided a contraction in 2020, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, which it has largely managed to get under control.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-economic-growth-slowest-in-4-decades-amid-pandemic/a-56258634?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf