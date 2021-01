Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 06:37 Hits: 4

The prison sentence could severely complicate his succession at the consumer electronics giant. Lee Jae-yong's conviction originally dates back to 2017 and pertains to a bribe to an associate of the former president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/samsung-s-lee-sentenced-to-30-months-in-prison-in-corruption-retrial/a-56259013?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf