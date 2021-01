Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 06:50 Hits: 4

Moon Jae-in called on the US president-elect to continue talks with North Korea. Talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un stalled earlier over sanctions and limited progress on the North's nuclear program.

