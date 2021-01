Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 00:51 Hits: 4

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.

