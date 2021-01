Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 01:06 Hits: 4

Indonesian rescuers on Sunday retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by a strong earthquake, raising the death toll to 78, while military engineers managed to reopen ruptured roads to clear access for relief goods.

