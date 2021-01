Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 03:26 Hits: 4

Brazil’s health regulator gave emergency approval Sunday for two coronavirus vaccines, kicking off a mass inoculation campaign amid a devastating second epidemic wave killing over 1,000 people in the vast South American nation daily.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210118-brazil-approves-two-covid-19-vaccines-kicking-off-long-delayed-inoculation-campaign