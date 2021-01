Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 06:34 Hits: 4

Clashes broke out for a third consecutive night on Sunday in several Tunisian cities, pitting stone-throwing youths against security forces despite a tight lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

