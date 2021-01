Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 06:52 Hits: 5

"The worst president ever" and someone who has divided the country "like never before".... With Donald Trump's time in office set to come to an end with the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, FRANCE 24 spoke with residents of Washington, DC, about how they viewed the legacy of the 45th president of the United States.

