Published on Monday, 18 January 2021

WASHINGTON: Leaders from the United States and European Union have called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on arrival at a Moscow airport on Sunday (Jan 17) after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer ...

