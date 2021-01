Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 20:43 Hits: 1

Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, had spent five months abroad recovering from nerve agent poisoning. The lawyer has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for a decade.

