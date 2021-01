Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 03:47 Hits: 3

US is revoking licences of several Huawei suppliers, including Intel, in a final blow to the Chinese telecoms firm.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/18/in-his-final-days-trump-halts-supplies-to-chinas-huawei