Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

Police used water cannons to disperse protesters in Amsterdam who proceeded with a banned rally against the government's coronavirus curbs and vaccination drive.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amsterdam-police-clash-with-covid-lockdown-skeptics/a-56254666?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf