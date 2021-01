Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 16:47 Hits: 4

Rescue efforts are underway, after a freighter went down in poor weather in the Black Sea, leaving two sailors dead. Turkish authorities said the ship was Ukrainian and transporting a cargo from Georgia to Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukrainian-freighter-sinks-off-turkey-s-black-sea-coast/a-56252579?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf