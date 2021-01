Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 18:56 Hits: 4

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's public health system is on the verge of collapsing as hospitals in the areas worst-affected by a worrying surge in coronavirus cases are quickly running out of intensive care beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/18/portugal039s-health-system-on-brink-of-collapse-as-covid-19-cases-surge