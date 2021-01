Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 16:16 Hits: 3

The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-lowers-age-requirement-for-covid-19-vaccines-to-16-13981550