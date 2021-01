Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 17:04 Hits: 3

Three out of 13 crew members dead, six rescued after a Palau-flagged cargo ship sinks in bad weather in the Black Sea.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/17/several-dead-as-freight-ship-sinks-off-turkeys-black-sea-coast