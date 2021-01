Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 11:06 Hits: 0

In the wake of the Olivier Duhamel affair, when this leading French political scientist was accused of the incestuous sexual abuse of his stepson, a hashtag #Metooinceste sparked "hundreds" of testimonies on Twitter on Saturday, according to French feminist movement #Noustoutes.

