Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine remains under "house arrest", his party said on Sunday, after a disputed election returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210117-uganda-s-opposition-leader-bobi-wine-under-house-arrest-after-disputed-vote-party-says