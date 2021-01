Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 15:25 Hits: 0

France is Europe’s biggest cannabis consumer, despite having some of the continent’s toughest laws against the drug. In response to this failure of the law to act as a deterrent, a group of MPs from across the political spectrum have launched an initiative to shift the terms of the debate on this issue.

