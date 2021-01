Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 15:26 Hits: 0

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday opened an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors to decide whether to approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca to begin immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-brazil-regulator-emergency-sinovac-astrazeneca-vaccine-13981274