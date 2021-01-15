Far-right pastor says God wouldn't let Trump be 'replaced' by 'baby-killing socialist' Biden

Category: World Hits: 3
With President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration less than a week away, many far-right conspiracy theorists continue to make the thoroughly debunked claim that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump — including evangelical pastor Robert Henderson. This week, Henderson angrily claimed that Biden couldn't have won the 2020 election legitimately because God wouldn't have allowed it to happen.
During an unhinged rant, Henderson told his followers, "You're going to tell me that a man that has been the best friend that Christianity and the kingdom of God has had is going to be removed by God and replaced by a baby-killing socialist? You're going to tell me that God's going to do that because President Trump didn't humble himself, when all he's done had been attacked, had been attacked, had been attacked?... Oh, really, what do you say when he says that Jesus Christ is the most famous person on the Earth?"
Henderson's rant is being mocked unmercifully on Twitter. Here are some of the responses:
@RightWingWatch And "god" hasn't. Better things to do with an entire universe to run.
@RightWingWatch This can only mean that Biden is not a baby-killing socialist. Thank you god.
@RightWingWatch I am beginning to suspect that this guy may not know God as well as he claims to know God.
@RightWingWatch He’s not an actual Christian. He’s a political operative who doesn’t have to pay taxes.
@RightWingWatch Joe Biden is a centrist moderate, he is not a socialist. I can't believe people keep pushing this lie.
@RightWingWatch Why do all these guys dress like they’re the session keyboardist on the Moody Blues farewell tour?
@RightWingWatch I mean, he IS right, considering Joe Biden is neither a baby killer nor a socialist.
@RightWingWatch Sammy Hagar called. He wants his hair and shirt back.
