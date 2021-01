Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 8

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia on Sunday (Jan 17) for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/alexei-navalny-kremlin-critic-return-to-russia-from-germany-13979324