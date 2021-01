Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 23:14 Hits: 1

Donald Trump supporters are expected to protest in Washington DC and at state capitols beginning Sunday and leading up to Joe Biden taking the oath of the office on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-braces-for-potential-violence-ahead-of-joe-biden-inauguration/a-56252001?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf