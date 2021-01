Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 07:51 Hits: 2

Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country's capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

