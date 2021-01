Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 03:07 Hits: 3

Washington, D.C., was locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials geared up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops to try to prevent the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-capitals-armed-protests-trump-presidency-nears-end-13974172