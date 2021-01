Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 19:17 Hits: 4

A Russian court has ordered a member of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) accused of inciting extremism on the Internet to be kept in pretrial detention until February 28, according to a top human rights lawyer.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/moscow-court-jails-member-of-navalny-s-anti-corruption-foundation-on-extremism-charges/31049212.html