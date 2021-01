Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 21:45 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at least two days after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/17/facebook-to-ban-ads-promoting-weapon-accessories-protective-gear-in-us