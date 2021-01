Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 18:48 Hits: 4

CAIRO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said the country will start vaccination in March. Meanwhile, more than 675,000 health workers in Turkey have received COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/17/roundup-iran-to-provide-covid-19-vaccines-in-march-over-675000-health-workers-in-turkey-receive-chinese-vaccine