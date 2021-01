Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

Thousands of people marched through Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions on public life designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, just as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government held talks about extending the measures.

